It might not officially be autumn yet but Halloween is just around the corner and farms around Liverpool and Merseyside have been gearing up for one of their busiest times of the year.
Perfecting the autumnal crop throughout the summer, thousands of families will visit the popular pumpkin patches and search for the most impressive squash to carve, decorate and place outside their homes.
Increasingly popular in recent years, pumpkin picking offers the chance to take a cute family photo and discover pumpkins of all shapes, sizes and colours - perfect for a carving contest, making a soup or turning into a seasonal pie.
As we approach spooky season, we have rounded up ten of the best pumpkin picking patches and farms in and around Merseyside, guaranteed to get you in the Halloween spirit.
So, dig out your wellies, find some Jack-o-Lantern carving inspo and get picking.