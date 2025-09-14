Pumpkin picking Liverpool: Top ten best pumpkin patches around Merseyside for Halloween 2025

Celebrate Halloween 2025 by visiting the best pumpkin patches around Liverpool. Ideal for families seeking the perfect pumpkin and taking memorable photos.

It might not officially be autumn yet but Halloween is just around the corner and farms around Liverpool and Merseyside have been gearing up for one of their busiest times of the year.

Perfecting the autumnal crop throughout the summer, thousands of families will visit the popular pumpkin patches and search for the most impressive squash to carve, decorate and place outside their homes.

Increasingly popular in recent years, pumpkin picking offers the chance to take a cute family photo and discover pumpkins of all shapes, sizes and colours - perfect for a carving contest, making a soup or turning into a seasonal pie.

As we approach spooky season, we have rounded up ten of the best pumpkin picking patches and farms in and around Merseyside, guaranteed to get you in the Halloween spirit.

So, dig out your wellies, find some Jack-o-Lantern carving inspo and get picking.

Located in Thurstaston, Benty Farm Tearooms has a lovely pumpkin patch with lots of photo opportunities. There is no entry fee, you just pay for what you pick. Those who just want to snap some pictures are required to make a charity donation. I went to this one last year too and it was fab.

Located in Thurstaston, Benty Farm Tearooms has a lovely pumpkin patch with lots of photo opportunities. There is no entry fee, you just pay for what you pick. Those who just want to snap some pictures are required to make a charity donation. I went to this one last year too and it was fab. | Emma Dukes

Kenyon Hall Farm grow over 15,000 pumpkins in different patches across the farm and open from October 1 for pumpkin picking. This year's Pumpkin Festival runs from September 27 to October 31.

Kenyon Hall Farm grow over 15,000 pumpkins in different patches across the farm and open from October 1 for pumpkin picking. This year's Pumpkin Festival runs from September 27 to October 31. | Kenyon Hall Farm

The Hayloft's annual Halloween festival has already launched for the 2025 season, with thousands of pumpkins up for grabs. More patches will open throughout October and visitors can enjoy a spooky maize maze.

The Hayloft's annual Halloween festival has already launched for the 2025 season, with thousands of pumpkins up for grabs. More patches will open throughout October and visitors can enjoy a spooky maize maze. | The Hayloft

Vineyard Farm has been running in Bebington for sixty years and offers pumpkin picking. The 2025 details have not yet been announced.

Vineyard Farm has been running in Bebington for sixty years and offers pumpkin picking. The 2025 details have not yet been announced. | Vineyard Farm

