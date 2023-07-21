Register
‘Incredibly popular’ vegan festival to take over Liverpool’s Lark Lane this summer

The event will showcase the best vegan goods that Liverpool has to offer.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 21st Jul 2023, 10:29 BST

A popular vegan festival will return to Liverpool this August, on one of the city’s most-loved and quirkiest streets.

Attended by more than 39,000 people over the years, the Live A Better Life vegan fair is always a hit in Liverpool, with a growing number of people who are veggie or vegan.

Set to take place at the Old Police Station on Lark Lane, the festival will feature a range of stalls, offering beauty and food produce, as well as live performers.

    Adding to the already bustling street, filled with vendors offering vegan treats, the LABL fair will showcase the best vegan goods that Liverpool has to offer.

    Organisers say previous events on Lark Lane event have been “incredibly popular” and “interest in veganism is higher than ever.”

    When: LABL will return to Lark Lane on Saturday, August 5, from 11am-5pm.

    Price: Entry is £1 on the door (under 10s free).

