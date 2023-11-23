Watch: 60 sec what’s on guide - Three ‘must do’ things in Liverpool this weekend - November 24-26
The Scouse Dick Whittington, Magical Christmas light show and Wind in the Willows.
🎭 Liverpool's Royal Court Christmas show is back with The Scouse Dick Whittington. You can expect the usual side-splitting humour from Kevin Fearon's script. There is also a live band and some pretty rude words, so leave the kids at home for this one. That's on from now until Saturday, 20 January. Full information here liverpoolsroyalcourt.com/whats-on
💡 A magical Christmas light show returns to Liverpool Cathedral, taking guests on a journey that brings the nativity story to life. Internationally renowned art team Luxmuralis will display their immersive light and sound installation for the second year. The Light Before Christmas: The Manger will run at the Cathedral between Friday, 1 Dec, and Friday, 8 December. Full information here Liverpoolcathedral.org.uk
🐸 Shakespeare North Playhouse are taking visitors on a whirlwind adventure to the English Countryside this Christmas time with the help of Toad, Ratty, Mole and Badger! The Wind in the Willows is a timeless tale of friendship, courage, consequences and bravery. It features live music, that is from Friday, 24 November, until Saturday, 13 January. Full information here shakespearenorthplayhouse.co.uk/event