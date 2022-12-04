“Angels don’t come with the wings, they come in the people that surround you.”

Liverpool Cathedral is hosting a mesmerising display of lights and projections, accompanied by music, this December. Filling the vast interior with scenes from the Nativity is all part of an immersive art experience called 'The Light Before Christmas: The Angels Are Coming!'.

It’s the work of award-wining artistic collaboration, Luxmuralis, who are known for creating ‘Space, The Universe and Everything’. Artistic director Peter Walker is also behind the Peace Doves display.

Peter Walker told LiverpoolWorld: "It's a hard time of year, it can be a very sad time of year as well. But, this can be a really uplifting place. There are thoughtful parts of this, uplifting parts, and cheeky parts.

“There's a really beautiful end as well when you walk through one of the corridors, which you never get to walk through and then, you get the opportunity to light a candle as well. So, there are so many sensory and personal things, you can watch it from every different angle, and it's going to look different.

"There are three parts to our art; one is the bit that we do that's making the art, myself making the visuals, David making the music. Secondly is the venue; you can't get a better venue than this. The third part is the audience, and as soon as the people of Liverpool turn up to our events, to Peace Doves, to Being Human, as soon as the audience turns up, thats when it comes alive, so that's what we're looking forward to.”

The Dean of Liverpool, The Very Revd Dr Sue Jones, said: "I like the angels. Of course, the theme is the angels are coming, but for me, when you look at the light effects of the angels, my advice would be that angels are all around you. Angels don't come with the wings, they come in the people that surround you. We often say, 'oh, you're an Angel' - people are angels. I think this Christmas for me, I'll spend time reflecting on those people around me who are angels."

