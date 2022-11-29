An enchanting after-dark illuminated trail through a festive forest– with new installations for 2022

A new route and light installations await festive visitors to Delamere Forest this winter. Covering a distance of approximately two miles, the after-dark illuminated trail has over a million lights and seasonal sounds, bringing bundles of festive cheer to the forest.

The family-friendly trail once again features the Christmas Cathedral, enabling visitors to walk through a tunnel of more than 10,000 pea lights.

Advertisement

Dan Bell, Head of Events at Forestry England, said, "The whole trail is soundtracked, so we have things from Christmas Classics to Mariah Carey. We've got a Frozen insulation this year, which the kids are going to love. There's a nice mix of light in the trees but also some really cool art installations."

Most Popular

"What makes us unique is we are a mature forest, so you're surrounded by 40 or 50-metre high trees."

You’re surrounded by trees up which stand up to 50-metres high

"Every year, we do an ecology survey. So, somebody external from our organisation comes and does a full review of the trail, making sure no birds or bats are disturbed. If there is any tree for example, with a bat roost in it that will be marked, and no installation will go near it, so make sure we don't disturb any of the wildlife."

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Delamere forest does a whole range of events. We do the Christmas lights, concerts, cinema, and for all of the activities, the money we raise is invested back into the work Forestry England does. We plant seven million trees every year. We look after wildlife and conservation, so all the money we generate goes back to those good causes."

Christmas Cathedral at Delamere Forest

The illuminated trail is designed for visitors of all ages, although only assistance dogs are permitted. And don't forget to wrap up warm and ensure you've got sensible shoes on to walk through the forest.

Independent street food vendors and traditional fairground rides are also on offer. You can catch that until Saturday December 31.

Advertisement