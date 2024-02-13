Watch: Fill your half-term with fun in Liverpool this February

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Half-term can be a great way to explore the city as a family. However, finding activities when the weather isn't always in your favour is no mean feat. It can also be pretty expensive. We've got a round-up of activities which hopefully won't break the bank whilst keeping the whole family entertained.

Royal Albert Dock Liverpool is welcoming the return of Fiesta of Fire. Bringing a spectacle of fire and light to the Martin Luther King Jr. plateau with choreographed fire shows and freestyle fire performers from Bring the Fire Project. Showing off their pyro-skills throughout the week, expect dazzling martial arts-inspired routines, flaming sword fights, and more. That runs until Saturday, 17 February.

This February half term, the Palm House hosts Feb Fest, a week packed full of events. They've also launched a brand-new family trail, which is available any time, but on Thursday, 15 February, along with the trail, there are also some short children's stories and craft activities on offer.

All National Museums Liverpool venues are free to enter. As well as permanent collections, there are also various workshops on offer. Discover objects from around the globe, explore outer space and meet live creatures at the World Museum. Beautiful paintings, sculptures and decorative art are on display at the Walker Art Gallery. Learn about the city's history at the Museum of Liverpool. Explore the house of George Holt and his family, a Victorian merchant at Sudley House. Plus, discover Liverpool's seafaring past and find out about life at sea at the Maritime Museum.

A place where your children are free to splash, squirt, splatter and shoot paint at will, and you don't even have to clean up afterwards. Splash Art is inviting parents and grandparents to bring their children aged 3 to 12 along during half term. The hour-long session includes a dart art game and a spin art experience, and there is an opportunity to blast each other in the dark with neon paint-filled guns. They can even take their art home with them at the end.

There's no shortage of green spaces in Liverpool - just don't forget to wrap up and wear some footwear that you don't mind getting a bit muddy. From Sefton, Calderstones and Croxteth, to name just a few, it can be a great way to kill time for free.

Kids go free at Knowsley Safari this half term until Thursday, 29 February. You can discover the pride of African lions, Crumpet, the Congo buffalo calf and the cheeky baboons, who are all stars of Channel 4's Secret Life of the Safari Park. If you're worried about the baboons causing damage to your vehicle in the Monkey Jungle, there is a car-friendly route, plus the Safari's Baboon Bus is also available to ride on.

As well as costing nothing to enter and explore, Liverpool Cathedral have some themed arts and crafts activities during half-term. Each free, family-friendly session lasts up to 45 minutes. There are three sessions throughout the day, though these must be pre-booked, and each person attending is required to have a ticket.

We hope that's given you some ideas for a fun-filled half-term, no matter your budget.