We headed to St George's Plateau to give you a guided tour of the market and get the lowdown from organiser Clarke Storey.

A merry mix of festive food, crafts and wintry fairground rides is on offer for visitors to Liverpool's Christmas Market this year.

For many, coming to a Christmas market here in Liverpool or elsewhere has become a yearly tradition. Whether you're meeting friends, grabbing some stocking fillers, or just soaking up the atmosphere, it really does signal the start of the most wonderful time of the year.

As well as all the food on offer, there are craft and gift traders, offering jewellery, glass-blown tree ornaments, woollen wears and much more.

The market is once again spread in a U-shaped formation around the iconic St George's Hall, creating a festive atmosphere at the gateway to the City Centre. You can't miss it once you walk out of Lime Street, with its giant Ferris wheel, vintage carousel and brightly coloured Santa Land.

Whether you're grabbing a mulled wine or a hot chocolate, there are a few bars to choose from both indoors and outdoors, for that changeable winter weather.

With the cost of living crisis biting and people mindful of spending, especially at a time of year when every penny counts, I'm sure we've all seen that list of the bar prices that's been circulating. Bosses say that '95%' of the bar prices are the same as last year.

Liverpool Christmas Market is open from 11 am to 10 pm every day except its final day, Christmas Eve, when it closes at 5 pm.