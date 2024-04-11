Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tommy Blaize is used to entertaining millions of people each week. For two decades, he has been on our screens as the lead singer of the Strictly Come Dancing band. Singing live to a studio and TV audience every week, Tommy is now going on the road to step out on his first major solo tour.

Tommy Blaize has one of the most recognisable voices in the UK. As the lead singer on Strictly Come Dancing for two decades, he's sung live each week to up to 12 million people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told LiverpoolWorld: “It’s the best gig in the world. You turn up, you’re playing in front of twelve and a half million people every week, fantastic orchestra with Dave and the singers. You never know what’s coming up song-wise every week. It’s always a challenge, every week 15, 16 songs to learn which is a real challenge but it’s great, great fun.”

Now it's time for the man with the golden voice to step out on his first major, solo tour. With tour dates up and down the country, he's back home on Merseyside on the June 15 at the Floral Pavilion.

Tommy began his singing career at nine years old with 'The Blaize Brothers' alongside siblings Tony and Darrin, playing in clubs across the North West. He last performed here in New Brighton at the age of 11. In a career spanning a remarkable 50 years, Tommy has gone on to work with some of the world's most renowned artists, such as Diana Ross, Amy Winehouse and Stevie Wonder.