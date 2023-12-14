We meet the artist who has been creating beautiful ceramics in Liverpool for 20 years

Louise Waller: 20 Years of Clay opened in June has been extended into 2024

An exhibition at The University of Liverpool's Victoria Gallery and Museum celebrates the career of a Liverpool-based ceramicist. Louise Waller – 20 Years of Clay is dedicated to the work she has created over the past two decades.

Ceramic Artist Educator Louise Waller said: "I finally feel proud of myself and of the exhibition. When it first opened in June, it was part of the Independents Biennial, and it felt quite overwhelming. I wasn’t quite sure I was happy with what I’ve done, but I’ve come to realise and accept that actually this is a pause in my process. It’s 20 years but it’s not the end. It’s just documenting where I am right now. From this, I’m getting a lot of ideas of what I’d like to do next and how I’d like to push things further."

For this show, Louise has created a new collection of ceramics that revisit designs she worked on back in 2003.

Most recently, Louise collaborated with the community of Prescot, Knowsley, on a prestigious project to create almost 400 ceramic money boxes that are on permanent display in the box office of Shakespeare North Playhouse.

Like many artists, Louise juggles her own creative practice with employment in related fields. It has resulted in rich and eclectic experiences as a freelance artist educator, running workshops and conducting gallery talks. All have contributed to her unique visual language.

Louise Waller – 20 Years of Clay runs until 17 February 2024.