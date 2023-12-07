The late Dean Sullivan was set to star in the Southport show but had to pull out before his untimely death.

Jack and the Beanstalk is coming to The Atkinson's this festive season. Adventures await with the show bringing everything that audiences love about a panto, from sing alongs to slapstick comedy. We have been to Southport to meet the cast from this larger-than-life show.

Mark Paterson, who plays villain Fleshcreep, said: "The thing about panto, and why I love doing it is; it's for all the family, there's nothing else that really exists that's like panto in that way that you can have kids here, parents, grandparents but also it's completely inclusive for anybody to come. That's why I love panto so much.

"As an actor, you feel a really big responsibility because not only might this be the only time a family comes to the theatre in a year, but it might also be the first time someone has come to the theatre. You want to convince people the theatre is good and you should come."

The show tells the story of Jack, who trades the family cow for a handful of magic beans, which later grow into a towering beanstalk, reaching high above the clouds. Jack sets out on an adventure to the land above the skies, promising to return with rich fortunes, but not all goes to plan, and he meets some frightening characters along the way.

Brookside legend Dean Sullivan had been announced as the star of The Atkinson's panto. However, in November, it was announced that he'd had to step away from the role. Sadly, the 68-year-old has since passed away.