Watch: We take a tour of Knowsley Safari's Enchanted Christmas light trail
Knowsley Safari has undergone a dazzling transformation into an illuminated wonderland this festive season. We take you along a trail of illuminated wildlife, talking trees, rides and activities.
The attraction's Foot Safari has been completely transformed into a cacophony of colour, where visitors are able to capture memories on the new moving Rainbow Road, through the icy-blue Arctic Arcadia and even converse with a Talking Tree!
The dazzling transformation continues until Saturday, 30th December 2023. The Safari Drive will be closed from 3pm so there are no live animals on display however, there are plenty of light-up animals, such as giraffes, penguins, zebras and polar bears.
Visitors can also spot illuminated hippos submerged in the Safari's natural water features, explore an Enchanted Woodland, stroll through neon geometric-shaped walkways, as well as perform in their own shadow puppet show for everyone else to see.
Enchanted favourites also return, including the Winter Village, marshmallow toasting, and watch as Santa's elves prepare for the big day at his workshop – the little ones (and even big ones too) can post their Christmas wish list to the big man himself.
Hot and cold food and drinks are available to buy on the night, including some festive favourites however you are also more than welcome to bring your own food to the park.
Enchanted is an outdoor event, so get your best winter outfit on, bring your waterproofs, and wear some sensible shoes, though there are rest points on the trail if you would like to take a moment to sit down.
- Watch the video above to see our full feature and take a trip along the trail.