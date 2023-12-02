Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Light Before Christmas: The Manger by Luxmuralis returns to Liverpool Cathedral for the second time following last year's sold-out success. The magical show transforms the iconic 99-year-old cathedral each evening with an immersive light and sound installation.

Artistic Director Peter Walker said: "We love coming to Liverpool. We've done a lot of projects here now, and I think the way people embrace them has really made it feel like home when we bring our work to the city, which is fantastic."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sue Jones, the Cathedral Dean said: "Working with Peter is a good experience because he knows the building and he knows what works within the building. To see the lights and the message that the lights are giving is just amazing, and it makes you feel Christmassy."

The cathedral's historic architecture becomes a backdrop for the sensory experience, which will take guests on a journey that brings the nativity story to life.

The large-scale project will see lights and sound filling the majestic building, including stunning Christmas related images that will be projected onto the front elevation and the interior walls. Illuminations will guide visitors into the building to follow the story while encouraging both young and old to look up and enjoy the architectural splendour of the building.