Live performances, poetry and music will run at the venue this December.

A golden birdcage with a soundtrack created by local schoolchildren is on display at Sefton Park Palm House this December. It's the first time the glass conservatory has played host to an art installation of this scale, with performances from a dancing fairy and musical cherubs.

The exhibition has been crafted lovingly by a team of artists brought together by Birdcage Stage CIC and working closely with local theatre company Travelled Companions.

A heartwarming soundtrack from workshop participants and local school children will greet guests.

Katy-Anne Bellis, Creative Director of Birdcage Stage CIC, said: "Travelled Companions went in to work with schools. We were getting the kids to think about their memories of winter, their hopes for winter, and what does winter taste like- a lot of people said hot chocolate, and then there's one kid who just goes, 'a warm plate of curry!'. There's a lot of really lovely audio coming from the boxes that are around the space that the kids have added to, so it makes extra magic."

Visitors to Sefton Park Palm House this December will be able to enjoy the new exhibition centred around a gilded birdcage.

Free activities, performances and events within the Birdcage will take place throughout the exhibition.

Kate Martinez from Sefton Park Palm House said: "Equally if you just want to come and sit on the bench, listen to the music or bring a book, it's a bit of a time away from what can be a busy time of year as well as expensive. My Nan used to always say you can never be sad in the Palm House, and I just think that's so true. Whatever is on your mind, you come in, you just breathe, and you can feel the tension going from your shoulders."

The aim is to bring people together at the centre of the park to enjoy the merits of the Birdcage stage and its joyous assembly.