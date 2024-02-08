Weekender: Three must-do things in Liverpool this weekend, including Jurassic Take-Over Day
🦖 Jurassic Take-Over Day is coming to the M&S Bank Arena on Saturday 10 February. State-of-the-art animatronic dinosaurs create an immersive walkthrough and theatre experience. Suitable for all ages, visitors can train as a Ranger (just in case the dinosaurs break loose!), talk to a Triceratops, look up to a Brontosaurus, roar with a T-Rex, scream with a Spinosaurus and run from a Raptor in this interactive experience. Full info at mandsbankarena.com
🧌 Shrek The Musical is coming to the Liverpool Empire Theatre from Monday 12 until Saturday 17 February. Join Shrek and his trusty sidekick, Donkey, as they set out on a quest to defeat the fearsome dragon and rescue the beautiful Princess Fiona. With a heart-warming story, tope-tapping tunes and a cast of unforgettable characters. Full info at liverpool-theatre.co.uk
✂️ Escape to Speke Hall's grounds for family adventures this half term. There are drop-in Craft Sessions On Monday 12, Wednesday 14 and Friday 16 February. The little ones can play outside and explore the giant hedge maze, take a spin on the roundabout and take on the woodland obstacle course. There's also a trail to hunt for the lost clothes of giant John and his little pal, Digby the Dormouse. Full info at nationaltrust.org.uk