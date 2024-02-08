Watch more of our videos on Shots!

🦖 Jurassic Take-Over Day is coming to the M&S Bank Arena on Saturday 10 February. State-of-the-art animatronic dinosaurs create an immersive walkthrough and theatre experience. Suitable for all ages, visitors can train as a Ranger (just in case the dinosaurs break loose!), talk to a Triceratops, look up to a Brontosaurus, roar with a T-Rex, scream with a Spinosaurus and run from a Raptor in this interactive experience. Full info at mandsbankarena.com

🧌 Shrek The Musical is coming to the Liverpool Empire Theatre from Monday 12 until Saturday 17 February. Join Shrek and his trusty sidekick, Donkey, as they set out on a quest to defeat the fearsome dragon and rescue the beautiful Princess Fiona. With a heart-warming story, tope-tapping tunes and a cast of unforgettable characters. Full info at liverpool-theatre.co.uk

