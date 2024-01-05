Watch more of our videos on Shots!

📷 It is your last chance to catch Photie Man: 50 Years of Tom Wood. The major photographic exhibition at the Walker Art Gallery showcases the artist's work capturing the city and its inhabitants. After the Irish photographer moved to Liverpool in 1978, he dedicated his time to documenting everyday life. That is on until Sunday, 7 January. More info at www.liverpoolmuseums.org.uk

📐 Host of Channel 4's Grand Designs, Kevin McCloud, is bringing his Home Truths to the Liverpool Philharmonic on Monday, 8 January. Ever wondered what doesn't make it to the screen? How do we enjoy good design while being environmentally conscious? Kevin lifts the veil with insights from behind the scenes. More info at liverpoolphil.com

