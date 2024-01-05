Weekender: Three must-do things in Liverpool this weekend, including Photie Man nostalgia
Your 60 second what's on guide for Liverpool - 5 January to 8 January.
and live on Freeview channel 276
📷 It is your last chance to catch Photie Man: 50 Years of Tom Wood. The major photographic exhibition at the Walker Art Gallery showcases the artist's work capturing the city and its inhabitants. After the Irish photographer moved to Liverpool in 1978, he dedicated his time to documenting everyday life. That is on until Sunday, 7 January. More info at www.liverpoolmuseums.org.uk
📐 Host of Channel 4's Grand Designs, Kevin McCloud, is bringing his Home Truths to the Liverpool Philharmonic on Monday, 8 January. Ever wondered what doesn't make it to the screen? How do we enjoy good design while being environmentally conscious? Kevin lifts the veil with insights from behind the scenes. More info at liverpoolphil.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
👠 It is your last chance The Wizard of Oz at the Liverpool Empire Theatre. Starring JLS's Aston Merrygold as The Tin Man and RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne as The Wicked Witch of the West. Featuring the iconic original score from the film including Over The Rainbow, Follow The Yellow Brick Road and We're Off To See The Wizard. That's on until Sunday 7th January. More info at atgtickets.com/shows/the-wizard-of-oz