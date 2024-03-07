Weekender: Three must-do things in Liverpool this weekend, including Sir Ranulph Fiennes - Mad, Bad and Dangerous
and live on Freeview channel 276
🌄 Sir Ranulph Fiennes's latest challenge is live on stage at the Liverpool Philharmonic. Sharing stories from his legendary exploits and adventures, telling untold tales of the world's most extraordinary feats of daring and exploration. 'The world's greatest living explorer', brings Mad, Bad and Dangerous on Monday 11 March. More info at liverpoolphil.com
🎨 Prints and paintings by Fanchon Fröhlich, alongside work from internationally known abstract artists of the 20th century, are on display in the Victoria Gallery and Museum. The exhibition seeks to re-establish Frohluch's position in the art world after being overlooked as an abstract artist as she was deemed to be the wrong sex. That runs until Saturday 20th March. Sneak preview on LiverpoolWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement
📜 Richard, My Richard is coming to Shakespeare North Playhouse from Friday 8 until Saturday 30 March. With an explosion of tarmac, a Leicester City Car park erupts and Richard III crashes from his lost tomb to meet the character who has ruined his reputation. This play comes from the writer of The Other Boleyn Girl and The White Queen. More info at shakespearenorthplayhouse.co.uk