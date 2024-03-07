Watch more of our videos on Shots!

🌄 Sir Ranulph Fiennes's latest challenge is live on stage at the Liverpool Philharmonic. Sharing stories from his legendary exploits and adventures, telling untold tales of the world's most extraordinary feats of daring and exploration. 'The world's greatest living explorer', brings Mad, Bad and Dangerous on Monday 11 March. More info at liverpoolphil.com

🎨 Prints and paintings by Fanchon Fröhlich, alongside work from internationally known abstract artists of the 20th century, are on display in the Victoria Gallery and Museum. The exhibition seeks to re-establish Frohluch's position in the art world after being overlooked as an abstract artist as she was deemed to be the wrong sex. That runs until Saturday 20th March. Sneak preview on LiverpoolWorld

