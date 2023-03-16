Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, Makers Market at the bombed out church plus your last chance to catch the Turner Prize shortlist exhibition at Tate Liverpool.

Elton John is bringing his colossal Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to the M&S Bank Arena on Thursday, 23 and Friday, 24 March. Due to Liverpool playing host to Eurovision, these rescheduled dates make it his first European show of 2023. Elton has also wished the city the best of luck in delivering the Song Contest.

The Makers Market is returning to the Bombed Out Church on Sunday 19 March, with an abundance of the North West's finest makers, bakers and creators. You can expect an array of art, craft and street food at the monthly event at St Luke's.

