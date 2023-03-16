Elton John is bringing his colossal Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to the M&S Bank Arena on Thursday, 23 and Friday, 24 March. Due to Liverpool playing host to Eurovision, these rescheduled dates make it his first European show of 2023. Elton has also wished the city the best of luck in delivering the Song Contest.
The Makers Market is returning to the Bombed Out Church on Sunday 19 March, with an abundance of the North West's finest makers, bakers and creators. You can expect an array of art, craft and street food at the monthly event at St Luke's.
It's your last chance to catch the work of the four shortlisted artists for the Turner Prize 2022. Tate Liverpool's exhibition includes work from prize winner Veronica Ryan along with displays from Heather Phillipson, Ingrid Pollard and Sin Wai Kin. One of the world's best-known prizes for the visual arts, the Turner Prize aims to promote public debate around contemporary British art. That's on display until Sunday, 19 March.