Jeff Stelling and pundits at Liverpool Empire, Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club at Camp and Furnace, Turner exhibition at Tate Liverpool, RuPaul’s Drag Race at M&S Bank Arena and more.

Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club - Camp and Furnace

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Charles’ Saturday night BBC Radio 6 Music show has had a long history of showcasing stars, with Amy Winehouse, The Grits and The Fusion Experience among those being featured previously. Now a regularly touring live show, Charles brings the very best of soul-funk from the airwaves to the dancefloor on Saturday, September 17, at Camp and Furnace.

🎟️ Tickets and information on www.skiddle.com📍67 Greenland Street, Liverpool, L1 0BY (Google maps)

RuPaul’s Drag Race - M&S Bank Arena

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK tour is coming to Liverpool.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has announced that all 12 queens from season three will tour theatres and arenas across the UK and it arrives in Liverpool on Friday, September 16. Season three saw Krystal Versace walk away with the crown in an all singing, all dancing grand finale judged by Alan Carr, Graham Norton, Michelle Visage, and RuPaul.

🎟️ Tickets and information on mandsbankarena.com 📍King’s Dock, Port of Liverpool, 16 Monarchs Quay, Liverpool L3 4FP (Google maps)

The Pundits Tour - Liverpool Empire

Jeff Stelling will continue to host Gillette Soccer Saturday (Getty Images)

Join football's most famous pundits for an evening at the Liverpool Empire Theatre. Hosted by Sky Sports Jeff Stelling, who is joined by a panel consisting of; Paul Merson, Matt Le Tissier, Phil Thompson and Charlie Nicholas. They'll be talking everything football from players to managers and everything in between. That's on Tuesday, September 20.

🎟️ Tickets and information on atgtickets.com📍Lime St, Liverpool L1 1JE (Google maps)

JMW Turner - Tate Liverpool

Peace - Burial at Sea by English artist JMW Turner on display at Tate Britain. Image: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

A new exhibition is coming to Tate Liverpool on Tuesday, September 27. JMW Turner with Lamin Fofana: Dark Waters focuses on the power of the sea through Turner's paintings and sketches and an immersive sound environment created by artist Lamin Fofana. Tate Liverpool's location on the city's waterfront, combined with the city's maritime history, provides new context for this exhibition.

🎟️ Tickets and information on tate.org.uk📍Royal Albert Dock, Liverpool L3 4BB (Google maps)

Are You Messin’? - The Bluecoat

The Bluecoat, Liverpool. Image: Google

It’s your last chance to catch Are you messin’? at The Bluecoat. It is an exhibition featuring work by leading UK artists that is designed to be touched and explored. You can get hands-on with artworks in this interactive exhibition.

ℹ️ More information on thebluecoat.org.uk📍8 School Ln, Liverpool L1 3BX (Google maps)

Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder - World Museum

Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder at World Museum Liverpool

A thrilling new interactive exhibition exploring the world of science within the universe of Doctor Who. The star of the show will be the TARDIS technology room where fans can learn about time travel and if it could become reality through science. There will be a monster vault in which creatures from decades of the show, such as Daleks, Cybermen and Weeping Angels, are analysed as if they were real. That runs until October 2022.