From a music festival in the Baltic Triangle to art on the Albert Dock and Europe’s biggest convention for wrestling fans, we’ve put together a what’s on guide to some of the best events to enjoy in the region this weekend and beyond.

Record Store Day - Jacaranda Records

Jacaranda Records Phase One bar

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is it? Record Store Day is an annual event that brings together fans, artists and thousands of record shops around the world, including more than 260 shops in the UK. Jacaranda Records are holding a special event with a BBQ and complimentary teas and coffees plus listening stations to pop on your records. Later on in the day, live music from a score of amazing local artists will be performed at Phase One.

Find it: Jacaranda Records on Seel Street.

When is it? April 23, from 8:00am

The Wombats - O2 Academy Liverpool

The Wombats. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

What is it? The indie boys are returning to their home ground of Liverpool to tour their fifth chart-topping studio album ‘Fix Yourself, Not The World.’ They are stopping off at Mountford Hall, Liverpool Guild of Students on April 22 to play for the 2300 capacity venue. The Wombats’ live sets have been described as ‘energetic, and ultimately indie.’

Find it: O2 Academy Liverpool

When is it? Friday, April 22

Liverpool Against Racism Festival - Baltic

Liverpool’s Camp and Furnace was awarded a five star food hygiene rating. Photo: Camp and Furnace

What is it? A brand new festival which takes a stand against racism. Championed by the Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson, it will feature specially commissioned music and cultural events over a week. It kicks-off with an impressive one-day music showcase which will take over venues in the Baltic area of the city. Camp & Furnace, District and 24 Kitchen Street will play host to some incredible Liverpool acts including The Christians, The Farm, John Power, Greg Wilson, LÅPSLEY and Sense of Sound all forming part of the 40+ strong line-up, with more to be announced soon.

Find it: Camp & Furnace, District and 24 Kitchen Street.

When is it? April 24

Scouse Flowerhouse for Earth Day - Liverpool World Museum

What is it? As a way to encourage people to preserve and protect the planet and promote a green and sustainable future, Liverpool World Museum have organised a Scouse Flowerhouse event. At this event, you can come and craft in the name of the movement to protect many of the city’s wildflower gardens, including the meadow on the museum grounds. You will help collectively build sustainable and biodiverse landscapes, as well as learn about other local organisations and environmentalists.

Find it: William Brown Street, Liverpool, L3 8EN

When is it? Saturday, 23 April - 11 am to 4 pm

For the Love of Wrestling - Exhibition Centre

For The Love Of Wrestling convention. Image: For The Love Of Wrestling

What is it? Europe’s biggest and best professional wrestling event, it has drawn in thousands of wrestling fans from across the country and beyond with an immense list of huge personalities from the sport. You’ll have the opportunity to meet your heroes and get an autograph, and watch a spine-tingling live wrestling show too. You will also have the chance to buy a variety of wrestling merchandise from the traders zone.

Find it: King’s Dock, Port of Liverpool, L3 4FP

When is it? Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24.

Little Mix - M&S Bank Arena

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix. Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros

What is it? The talented trio are heading north at the end of the month as part of their ‘Confetti’ tour. The global superstars will perform songs from their brand new upcoming album ‘Confetti’, due for release on November 6, such as the 2020 smashes ‘Holiday’ and ‘Break Up Song’, alongside some of their greatest hits including ‘Touch’, ‘ Woman Like Me’, ‘Black Magic’ and ‘Shout Out To My Ex’. The girls are synonymous with their brightly coloured UV outfits and high energy dance routines.

Find it: M&S Bank Arena

When is it? April 26

Get Arty - Tate Liverpool

Tate Liverpool on the Albert Dock

What is it? Become a gallery explorer and get creative at Tate Liverpool this Easter at free daily drop-in sessions, ‘Creation Stations’. Kids can play and create art inspired by the works on display in Journeys through the Tate Collection, using interactive techniques such as collage, stamping, drawing and sculpture. The adjoining Family Room provides a quiet space to play or take a break from the gallery, complete with beanbags, sketchbooks, and a selection of children’s storybooks.

Find it: Tate Liverpool, Albert Dock.

Hot Water Triple Headline Show - Hot Water Club

What is it? The night will feature some of the finest headline comedians from across the UK and beyond, including Paul Smith, Brennan Reece and Mark Nelson. You’ll be sure to have an absolutely side splitting night of laughter at Hot Water Comedy Club, you can pick up a ticket for £18 from hotwatercomedy.com, a prefect way to begin your night out.

Find it: Hot Water Club, Hardman Street

When is it? April 29

Craig David - M&S Bank Arena

What is it? With tickets still available for just £31, this would make for a great night out. Craig David is known for being amazing live, both vocally and visually. He creates more of a ‘club-like’ feel these days, with remixing his old classics such as ‘7 days’ and ‘fill me in.’

Find it: M&S Bank Arena

When is it? April 24

Rampworx - Aintree

Rampworx Aintree

The UK’s biggest indoor skatepark welcomes users from the age of five and upwards to partake in, inline and quad skating, BMX, skateboarding and scootering. No experience is neccessary as the team have instuctors on site to help teach your little ones.

It’s just £10 for three hour session on the ramps and rails and you’ll be supporting a community charity of young people using extreme sports to develop their physical and mental wellbeing. Rampworx are also working with local schools by offering all pupils the opportunity to “bring their bestie to ride in the park with them for free” or split the cost to only £5 each!

Find it: 1-3 Leckwith Rd, Bootle L30 6UE

When is it? Daily.

Smithdown Weekender - Smithdown Road

smithdown: photo smithdown facebook

What is it? This year’s Weekender is at six different venues – the Handyman and Black Cat on Smithdown will have the main stages, Frank’s and The Beeswing will have smaller stages and Defend Vinyl will be doing an in-store acoustic session on the Saturday from 2:00pm. On the Monday, as well as bands at all four, there’ll be quizzes going on at Black Cat and Handyman. At Black Cat, you can shake off your hangover with questions from 3-5pm, then try to hammer it again by winning a £40 bar tab. Sticking with the theme, Handyman’s has got its I Love Music Quiz from 7pm.

Find it: Smithdown Road, Liverpool