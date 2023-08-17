Register
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Knowsley shootings: Suspects named as gun hunt continues
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

60 sec what’s on guide: Three ‘must do’ things in and around Liverpool this weekend - August 18 to 20

An Audience with Willy Russell, Makers Market and Southport Flower Show takes over Victoria Park.

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 17th Aug 2023, 17:07 BST

🌷Southport Flower Show runs over four days from Thursday, 17th August to Sunday, 20th August and is held in the 34-acre Victoria Park close to the seaside town centre. It is the UK's largest independent flower show and is famous for its show gardens, grand floral marquee and amateur competitions. There are also cookery demonstrations, live music and more.

🎭 Dramatist, lyricist and composer Willy Russell is set to take the Cockpit Theatre stage at the Shakespeare North Playhouse. An Audience with Willy Russell' will see the local legend interviewed by renowned theatre director Matthew Dunster to talk about his incredible career that spans more than five decades and his modern classics that continue to be loved and revered by generations. That is on Sunday 20th August.

🧵The Makers Market returns to The Bombed out Church on Sunday, 20th August. With an abundance of the North West's finest makers, bakers and creators. Expect an array of art, craft, food, drink, coffee, music and street food.

Related topics:Victoria ParkFoodCoffeeNorth West