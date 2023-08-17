🌷Southport Flower Show runs over four days from Thursday, 17th August to Sunday, 20th August and is held in the 34-acre Victoria Park close to the seaside town centre. It is the UK's largest independent flower show and is famous for its show gardens, grand floral marquee and amateur competitions. There are also cookery demonstrations, live music and more.

🎭 Dramatist, lyricist and composer Willy Russell is set to take the Cockpit Theatre stage at the Shakespeare North Playhouse. An Audience with Willy Russell' will see the local legend interviewed by renowned theatre director Matthew Dunster to talk about his incredible career that spans more than five decades and his modern classics that continue to be loved and revered by generations. That is on Sunday 20th August.