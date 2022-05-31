Street parties are taking place across the region as the Queen celebrates 70 years as head of state

With the UK ready to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee, many street parties and more are being organised to signify the importance of the day and pay homage to Her Majesty.

The widely publicised event has extra significance and is arguably one of the most historic landmarks concerning the Royal Family, as no British monarch has reached this milestone.

It is the latest milestone in a long line for Queen Elizabeth II, who overtook Queen Victoria as the longest reigning monarch in 2015.

Street parties are a long standing tradition when it comes to important Royal Family milestones or events, such as back in 2011, when Prince William married Kate Middleton.

Street parties are just the tip of the iceberg, as celebrations include Trooping the Colour, Beacon lighting and more.

Are street parties happening in Liverpool, and where are they?

When is the Queen’s Jubilee?

To celebrate 70 years on the throne, a four-day weekend is occuring, with one extra bank holiday added.

The Queen’s Jubilee celebrations will begin on Thursday, 2 June and commence on Sunday, 5 June 2022.

The official date of the Jubilee was in February 2022, but the day of celebrations was moved to June so that people could celebrate the Jubilee in better weather conditions.

Are any street parties happening in Liverpool?

Picnic in the Park - 5 June

As well as the Queen’s Jubilee, this park is celebrating its 175th year, so it is a sort of joint celebration! People are encouraged to bring a picnic, chairs and or rugs and join with music and hopefully a choir.

Location: Balaclava Field, Birkenhead Park, Park Drive, Birkenhead, Wirral, CH41 4HY, United Kingdom

Holywell Street Part - Warrington - 4 June

Starting at 2pm, this street party, around just under a 40 minute drive from Liverpool currently has a confirmed 20 people attending.

It is advertised that people bring their own food and drink, and decorate with bunting and more.

Queen’s Jubilee Street Party - Birkenhead - Thursday, 2 June

This event is being hosted by the NEO community, and will be held on Thursday, 2 June 2022 at 1pm and will last until 4pm.

At the street party will be a community stage, disco, food and more activities.

Currently, there are 37 people confirmed to be attending, with a further 65 interested meaning the atmosphere will be great.

Beaconsfield Community House, CH42, 3YN, Birkenhead

Jubilee Street Street Party - Ellesmere Port, Cheshire - Friday 3 June

This street party, held around 13 miles from the centre of Liverpool is to begin at 3pm, with the hopes of a nice afternoon with an extensive range of food and music. Cedar and Maple roads nearby have been closed on the day of the event.

Cedar Avenue, Ellesmere Port, CH66 3, United Kingdom

Jubilee Street Party & Fete - Birkenhead - Friday 3 June

Equilibrium North West CIC are teaming up with Options for Supported Living to deliver a truly unforgettable Jubilee street party.

They are hoping to bring the community together as one, where stalls, games, bouncy castles and more will be on.

The event is to be held on Friday, 3 June from 11am - 3pm.