Educating Yorkshire will be returning to Channel 4 this weekend 😍

Educating Yorkshire is set to return on Channel 4.

The iconic documentary has been revived for 2025.

But when exactly will the show start?

A start date has been confirmed for the highly anticipated return of Educating Yorkshire.

Channel 4 is bringing back the award-winning documentary and is back in God’s Own County for the revival. It comes more than a decade after the original episodes aired on the broadcaster.

The most recent edition of the Educating… series aired back in 2020, but it is finally back. Back in 2013, the cameras first invited viewers inside Thornhill Community Academy and it went on to win a National Television Award as well as an International Emmy.

Channel 4 has already whetted audiences’ appetites with a stunning ‘one-take’ style trailer before adding all the old episodes to its on-demand platform. It has now confirmed the start date for the series and it is just around the corner.

But where will the second version of Educating Yorkshire take place? Here’s all you need to know:

When does Educating Yorkshire 2025 start?

Educating Yorkshire will return in August 2025 | Channel 4

It might be the summer holiday still, but the new Educating Yorkshire term will be kicking-off on Channel 4 this weekend. The first episode is set to begin on Sunday (August 31) at 8pm and will air weekly.

The previous series of Educating Yorkshire first aired in 2013 had eight episodes followed by two specials. Such was its success that it got a Christmas special that year before returning in the summer of 2014 with a ‘One Year Later’ episode.

How to watch Educating Yorkshire 2025?

The revived version of the show will once again have a home on Channel 4. New episodes will be broadcast weekly on the TV station on Sunday nights from August 31.

It will air on Channel 4/ 4HD from 8pm on Sundays and episodes will run for around an hour, including adverts. Educating Yorkshire 2025 will also be available to watch live and on catch up via the broadcaster’s on demand app - now called simply Channel 4 (formerly All4/ 4oD).

Which school was Educating Yorkshire filmed at?

The Channel 4 cameras have returned to Thornhill Community Academy in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, after more than a decade. The original series, which started in September 2013, was also filmed at the very same school.

Filming took place during the 2024/25 academic year at the secondary school. Pupils from the school have also been involved in the advertising campaign for the upcoming episodes.

Channel 4 enlisted the help of students for an incredible ‘one-take’ style teaser. It takes viewers round the school through classrooms, the science lab, the playground, canteen, and the sports hall.

Educating Yorkshire has 'taken over' Channel 4 | Channel 4

Starting with two students wondering how they could possibly come up with a trailer, it explores the school, before returning to the original classroom. The two students describe the idea of a ‘one-take’ as “too difficult” in a fun tongue-in-cheek moment.

The teaser not only featured the schoolkids, it was actually written and planned by them. It was made in collaboration with Paddington in Peru director Dougal Wilson.

The trailer is set to a soundtrack made by the school band. Matthew Burton, headteacher of Thornhill Community Academy, said: “It’s been fantastic for our students to get involved in making a really unique launch film for the series, giving them the opportunity to learn and grow their skills in acting, filmmaking, and more.

“Every student who has got involved in the campaign – whether behind the camera, or in front of it - should be incredibly proud of themselves, showing their creativity and talent with full force.”

