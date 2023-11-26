We have created a list of the best grottos and Christmas experiences in Liverpool and Merseyside.

The festive season is here and it's time to start writing Christmas lists, choosing a tree and getting ready to meet Father Christmas.

With Santa being a popular man, most venues will require you to book your visit ahead of time, ensuring that your little ones have chance to give him their Christmas lists.

Best Santa's grottos in Liverpool for 2023

Meet Santa and receive a Christmas present at Otterspool Adventures.

Magical Family Christmas Experience at Otterspool Adventures

Families can enjoy three hours of festive fun at Otterspool Adventures, as it is transformed into a winter wonderland.

Each ticket includes meeting Santa in his grotto, a festive show, gingerbread decorating with Mrs Claus and a chance to make a bear with the elves. Plus, there’s an amazing ice rink.

Where: Otterspool Adventure Centre, Otterspool Drive.

Otterspool Adventure Centre, Otterspool Drive. When and cost: November 25 and 26: £25.00pp. December 2 and 3: £34.95pp. December 9 and 10: £39.95pp. December 16 and 17: £44.95pp. December 23 and 24: £49.95pp. Under 1s are £15 no matter what date or time session.

Santa’s Grotto at John Lewis

Work your way through an interactive grotto (with the help of Santa's mischievous little helpers). Complete the mission and you’ll meet Santa, have your photo taken and receive a very special gift.

Where: John Lewis, Liverpool ONE.

John Lewis, Liverpool ONE. When: Throughout November and December.

Throughout November and December. Cost: £20 per child (includes a plush toy worth £10) plus a £2 booking fee. £2 per adult plus a 20p booking fee. Professional photos available to purchase separately.

Story Time with Santa

Listen to Christmas stories, read by Santa and his elves, as well as some festive songs. Each child gets a turn of sharing their Christmas wishes with Santa, before receiving a special gift.

The intimate story time sessions will host 20 children at a time, making it a wonderful, intimate experience.

Where: Liverpool Town Hall

Liverpool Town Hall When: December 3 to December 24.

December 3 to December 24. Cost: From £21.50 per child.

Best Santa's grottos in Knowsley for 2023

Best Santa's grottos in Knowsley for 2023. Photo: Stock Adobe.

Santa Experience at Knowsley Safari

Visit Santa and enjoy a magical day or night at Knowsley Safari. Book a Daytime Experience and spend the whole day exploring Knowsley Safari in the winter. Or, combine your Santa Experience with an Enchanted admission ticket to enjoy the magical Christmas lights trail.

Where: Knowsley Safari Park, Knowsley.

Knowsley Safari Park, Knowsley. When: December 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24

December 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24 Cost: From £10.00pp. You will also need to book admission tickets.

Santa's Grotto at Whitakers

Visit the lovely Whitakers Garden Centre and admire the festive displays as well as meeting the one and only Father Christmas.

Where: Whitakers Garden Centre, Prescot.

Whitakers Garden Centre, Prescot. When: November 25 and 26, December 2, 3, 9, 10, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23 and 24.

November 25 and 26, December 2, 3, 9, 10, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23 and 24. Cost: £10.00 per child. Each ticket includes a visit to see Santa and a gift.

Best Santa's grottos in Sefton for 2023

Best Santa's grottos in Sefton for 2023. Photo: Stock Adobe.

Santa’s Enchanted Forest Formby

Feed reindeer, watch a performance by Dancing Davina, attend elf school and meet Santa himself. Each child will also receive a cone of sweets and vegan sweets are available.

Where : Shorrocks Hill, Formby.

: Shorrocks Hill, Formby. When: November 26 to December 24.

November 26 to December 24. Cost: Prices begin at £19.00pp.

Visit Santa at Sefton Meadows

Explore the stunning winter wonderland and meet Father Christmas. Each paying child will also receive a Christmas gift.

Where: Sefton Meadows Garden Centre, Maghull.

Sefton Meadows Garden Centre, Maghull. When: November 25 to December 24.

November 25 to December 24. Cost: £11.99 for children plus free for two adults and £3 for additional adults. Kids under 2 are free.

Best Santa's grottos in St Helens for 2023

Best Santa's grottos in St Helens for 2023. Photo: Stock Adobe

Father Christmas Grotto at Church Square Shopping Centre

Santa and his Head Elf are visiting Saint Helens this Christmas and giving free advent calendars to the kids.

Santa's Christmas Grotto at The Totally Wicked Stadium

Each child will receive a selection box from Santa and a professional digital photo with Santa and Boots, as well as the chance to see the world club challenge trophy and women’s challenge cup.

Best Santa's grottos in Wirral for 2023

The Santa Experience at Church Farm, Wirral, includes a tractor ride, walking routes and a journey into the reindeer barn.

The Santa Experience at Church Farm

The Santa Experience is a 60 minute journey around the beautiful farm with colourful characters, real reindeer, magical lighting, special effects, farm animals and a very special visit to see Santa.

Each paying child will receive a chocolate gift from Santa, as well as a tractor ride and a journey into the reindeer barn.

Where: Church Farm, Thursaston.

Church Farm, Thursaston. When: Weekends throughout December 2023.

Weekends throughout December 2023. Cost: Prices vary between £14.00pp and £18.00pp depending on the chosen date.

Gordale Winter Wonderland Christmas Grotto

Meet Santa and receive a Christmas present, all in the name of charity. All proceeds will go to The Hospice of the Good Shepherd.

Where: Gordale Garden Centre, Neston, South Wirral.

Gordale Garden Centre, Neston, South Wirral. When: December 2 to 23, from 11.00am.

December 2 to 23, from 11.00am. Cost: £7.50 per child, £4.00 per infant (under 12 months) and £1 per adult.

Nearby areas

Father Christmas at Farmer Ted’s

Meet Father Christmas, visit his elves and get a Christmas gift. The ticket includes a gift, Christmas story time, gingerbread and reindeer food!