TikTok sensation Mae Muller will be representing the host nation as Eurovision 2023 takes over Liverpool - here’s everything you need to know about the singer.

The days are ticking down to the arrival of one of the biggest spectacles in the world as Liverpool prepares to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023. All 37 participating countries have confirmed their acts and songs for the competition - but who is representing the United Kingdom?

Eurovision will get underway once the first semi-final kicks off on May 9 with the second taking place just two days later on May 11, building up to the much-anticipated Eurovision Grand Final on May 13. Each event is hosted at the Liverpudlian M&S Bank Arena.

The United Kingdom was awarded Eurovision hosting rights despite not winning last year’s iteration. Sam Ryder finished a close second to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra, but due to Russia and Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the country, the honour had to be passed on.

Officials at the BBC have had a hard task trying to find a successor to Ryder, but it has since been confirmed that it will be TikTok sensation Mae Muller taking over the mantle. The London-born singer and songwriter will perform ‘I Wrote A Song’ at Eurovision 2023.

Speaking about being the UK entry for Eurovision 2023, Mae Muller said in an interview: “"I’m so excited to participate in Eurovision this year and represent the UK! I’ve loved watching Eurovision all my life, so to compete in such a massive music competition is simply brilliant. I’m a huge fan of so many of the artists that have found success at Eurovision, from ABBA to Måneskin!

“Sam Ryder was so amazing last year and proved the UK can be back on the left-hand side of the leaderboard! I wrote the song ‘I Wrote A Song’ a few months ago when I was going through a hard time and wanted to feel empowered about relationships, so for it to be chosen for this year’s UK Eurovision song is honestly a dream!"

Pop music fans will recognise Mae Muller for hit songs such as ‘Therapist’ and ‘I Just Came To Dance’, as well as being the support act for popular girl group Little Max during their tour in 2019. The 25-year-old musician not only has a massive online presence on social platforms such as TikTok, but also boasts an MTV Award nomination.

Eurovision 2023 - How to listen to Mae Muller’s I Wrote A Song

Mae Muller is the UK entry for Eurovision 2023 - Credit: Getty Images