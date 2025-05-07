Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Disappointing news for Prime Video subscribers 😣

Prime Video has been showing Champions League football this season.

Viewers were treated to Inter Milan’s dramatic win last night.

But subscribers will miss out on the conclusion of the other semi-final.

Amazon has treated its Prime Video subscribers to Champions League football throughout the current season - but not every game has been live. The streaming giant announced last year it would be showing 17 European matches up-to-and-including the semi-finals.

Viewers were treated to quite the feast of football last night (May 6) as Inter Milan reached the 2025 final with an extra-time win over Barcelona at the San Siro. Arsenal will be hoping to join them in the coming hours but have to overturn a first leg deficit against PSG.

But normal Prime Video subscribers - without extra paid channels - will not be able to watch the action in Paris on the platform. Here’s all you need to know:

Why is the Champions League not on Prime Video tonight?

Arsenal's semi-final second-leg is not live on Prime Video | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

It was announced way back in 2024 that Prime members in the United Kingdom (England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland), Channel Islands and Isle of Man would be able to watch 17 UEFA Champions League matches each season on Prime Video for no additional fees. It included one match every gameweek through to the second legs of the semi-finals.

Prime Video has broadcast one match every Tuesday - during each round of the competition - and only on Tuesday. It means that for the semi-final stage, subscribers saw Arsenal's first leg last week and then Inter Milan vs Barcelona this week.

Because the Gunners second-leg is taking place today (May 7) it will not be broadcast on Prime Video.

How to watch Champions League on Prime Video?

If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you will be able to watch a total of 17 Champions League matches on its streaming service during the tournament. It started back in August and you simply need to open up your Prime Video app and click the link for Inter Milan vs Barcelona this evening.

