Watch: Your 60 second what’s on guide for bank holiday weekend in Liverpool

Izyum to Liverpool at Liverpool Cathedral, The Ocean at the End of the Lane at the Empire Theatre PLUS RAW – Ibiza Classics at Sefton Park Palm House

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 29th Apr 2023, 09:54 BST

📅 Izyum to Liverpool is a multi-channel video installation by Ukrainian artist Katya Buchatska. Filmed in real-time, this is an extraordinary window into the journey of escape many Ukrainians have taken since the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022. The Installation, Commissioned for EuroFestival, is at Liverpool Cathedral from Monday, 1, until Friday, 19 May.

📅 From the imagination of Neil Gaiman, best-selling author of Coraline, Good Omens and The Sandman, comes the new stage adaptation of The Ocean at the End of the Lane. This adventure of fantasy, myth and friendship takes audiences on an epic journey to a childhood once forgotten and the darkness that lurks at the very edge of it. That is coming to Liverpool's Empire Theatre from Tuesday 2 until Saturday 6 May.

📅 RAW – Ibiza Classics is coming to Sefton Park Palm House on Saturday, 29 April. The event is a Balearic Soiree inside the Grade II listed building. With a performance from electronic group, K-KLASS alongside more live music, – a special Guest DJ to be announced and more.

