Your 60 second what’s on guide for Liverpool including Creamfields North

The Indoor Funfair returns, Creamfields North PLUS huge new entertainment space in Liverpool ONE.

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 11th Aug 2023, 10:36 BST
  • The Indoor Funfair returns to Exhibition Centre Liverpool this August. The biggest indoor funfair in the UK is set across 90,000 sq. ft, with over 26 rides and attractions with family favourite rides such as the Scream Machine, Waltzer and Dodgems. That's on from Tuesday 15 until Wednesday 23 August.
  • A huge new entertainment space has now opened in Liverpool ONE. Gravity Max brings a mix of immersive entertainment, including go-karting, bowling, mini golf, live music, live sport, as well as food and drink. The venue also has Liverpool's largest rooftop terrace with a retractable roof for the unpredictable UK weather.
  • Creamfields North is set to return during the August Bank Holiday weekend. The Daresbruy festival is set to welcome over 70,000 fans with a lineup of over 300 artists. Opening for campers on Thursday, 24 August, there will be a pre-pitch party followed by three days of EDM, house, techno and disco. Calvin Harris, David Guetta and Swedish House Mafia are just some of the confirmed acts.
