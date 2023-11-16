Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

🎄 Located once again against the stunning backdrop of St George's Plateau and William Brown Street, Liverpool's Christmas Market returns on Saturday, November 18. With festive food offerings, a range of Christmas gifts, and rides for the kids that will be on until Christmas Eve.

🎤 Rebecca Ferguson comes home to Liverpool Philharmonic Hall to celebrate her fifth and final album on Saturday, November 18. The critically acclaimed singer-songwriter came to prominence in 2010. As well as writing and performing her own material, Rebecca regularly writes for other artists. She's recently made headlines for her performance during the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

👚 Iconic designs by Vivienne Westwood, Mary Quant and Laura Ashley are being showcased in a new display celebrating costume, jewellery and decorative objects made by female designers. Creating Visions: Women Designers 1900-2000 is now open at the Walker Art Gallery and will be displayed for 18 months.