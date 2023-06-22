Register
Your 60sec what’s on guide for Liverpool this weekend - Armed Forces Week, record fair & more

Liverpool marks Armed Forces Week, a vinyl record fair at the Bombed Out Church and Jamie Webster at the Pier Head.

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 16:50 BST

🪖 Liverpool's marking Armed Forces Week with a series of events, on Saturday, 24 June. St George's Hall will hold a free exhibition of the War Widows Quilt. There's also the Armed Forces Day Service and Parade. For invited guests, the city's annual service will be held at Liverpool Parish Church, Our Lady and St Nicholas, followed by a parade to the Royal Albert Dock.

🎧 There's a record fair at the Bombed Out Church on Sunday, 25 June. Vinyl traders are returning to the gardens at St Lukes's. Including spinning vinyl all day and live music from Dylan Cassin within the church walls. With a vast selection of vinyl CDs, cassettes, merchandise, and tunes from Groove & Grinds resident DJ.

🎤 Jamie Webster is headlining his own outdoor show at the Pier Head on Thursday, 29 June. He will be joined on stage by fellow bandmates Lighting Seeds bassist Tim Cunningham and Mick Head's Red Elastic Band guitarist Danny Murphy. This will be his first major headline outdoor show to date, set right at the heart of the city in front of the iconic Three Graces.

