🪖 Liverpool's marking Armed Forces Week with a series of events, on Saturday, 24 June. St George's Hall will hold a free exhibition of the War Widows Quilt. There's also the Armed Forces Day Service and Parade. For invited guests, the city's annual service will be held at Liverpool Parish Church, Our Lady and St Nicholas, followed by a parade to the Royal Albert Dock.

🎧 There's a record fair at the Bombed Out Church on Sunday, 25 June. Vinyl traders are returning to the gardens at St Lukes's. Including spinning vinyl all day and live music from Dylan Cassin within the church walls. With a vast selection of vinyl CDs, cassettes, merchandise, and tunes from Groove & Grinds resident DJ.

