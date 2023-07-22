📅 Speke Hall's Summer of Play includes sports day style races, archery, wild art, Tudor dancing, carnival games, traditional garden games and more. Placing the natural world at the heart of their activities, in the estate's beautiful grounds, they'll also be putting on everything from wild art and scavenger hunts to den building and bug hotel making. That runs from Monday, 24 July, until Friday, 25 August.

📅 This Summer, Strawberry Field plays host to established artists and emerging talent who'll be playing live in the gardens and on the new Strawberry Field Bandstand. Accompanying the live music, there will also be family events taking place throughout the summer weeks, such as Get Back to Play. That runs from Monday, July 24 to Saturday, September 9.

