Fiesta of Fire at Liverpool’s Royal Albert Dock, puddle jumping championship at Martin Mere, PLUS half term at Knowsley Safari

The North West Puddle Jumping Championships are returning to Martin Mere for Half term. From 11 – 19 February, families can enter daily competitions to see if they can bag the title of puddle jumping champion, and get involved in other activities such as pond dipping, creating a mini-raft, and other crafty activities.

Fiesta of Fire at Liverpool’s Royal Albert Dock

This February, visitors to Royal Albert Dock Liverpool can light up their 2023 with Fiesta of Fire. Taking place across weekends until 19th February with some additional elements for Valentine's Day and half-term, it's set to brighten up the dark winter nights offering a lineup of free, family-friendly entertainment complete with a variety of freestyle, choreographed and walkabout performances around the estate.

Half term at Knowsley Safari