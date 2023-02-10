Register
Your 60 sec what’s on guide for Liverpool - including Fiesta of Fire and puddle jumping championship

Fiesta of Fire at Liverpool’s Royal Albert Dock, puddle jumping championship at Martin Mere, PLUS half term at Knowsley Safari

By Emily Bonner
3 minutes ago

The North West Puddle Jumping Championships are returning to Martin Mere for Half term. From 11 – 19 February, families can enter daily competitions to see if they can bag the title of puddle jumping champion, and get involved in other activities such as pond dipping, creating a mini-raft, and other crafty activities.

Fiesta of Fire at Liverpool’s Royal Albert Dock

This February, visitors to Royal Albert Dock Liverpool can light up their 2023 with Fiesta of Fire. Taking place across weekends until 19th February with some additional elements for Valentine's Day and half-term, it's set to brighten up the dark winter nights offering a lineup of free, family-friendly entertainment complete with a variety of freestyle, choreographed and walkabout performances around the estate.

    Half term at Knowsley Safari

    There are over 1,200 animals, including lions, tigers, rhinos and wolves, at Knowsley Safari. The attraction, which first opened in 1971, is the UK's longest Safari Drive, covering 550-acres. If you're worried about your car becoming damaged, there's now a special Baboon Bus and a foot safari.

