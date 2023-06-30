📅 MakeFest is coming to Liverpool Central Library on Saturday, 1st July. The one-day hybrid technology and arts festival brings makers together to show their projects to the public, hoping to enthuse the next generation of creative technologists and artists.

📅 ‘Andy Burnham & Steve Rotheram's Northwest Mix Tape’ is coming to Shakespeare North Playhouse on Saturday, July 1. They'll share their passion for music and delve into their musical influences. Accompanied by a line-up of live acts chosen by the Metro Mayors themselves.

📅 Social enterprise 5asideCHESS are bringing their bus to Liverpool as part of their mini tours this summer. They're highlighting the serious mental health issues caused as a result of social isolation. On Friday, 30th June, the team will be at the Life Rooms in Walton, Liverpool, where they will be training volunteers to use a mini game of chess as an ice-breaker to play, teach and chat in their local community.