Your 60 second what’s on guide for Liverpool and Merseyside

There are tons of activities and events to enjoy this summer.

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 31st Jul 2023, 08:36 BST

This August, visitors to St George's Hall are in for a treat as one of Liverpool's hidden gems goes on rare display. The Hall's Minton floor, consisting of 30,000 beautifully hand-crafted tiles, will be revealed for the first time in four years from Tuesday, 1 to Friday, 18 August. The City Hall's team has programmed some special tours and events to celebrate the display.

The World Baton Twirling Championships are coming to the M&S Bank arena from Friday, 4, until Sunday, 13 August. Athletes will perform routines which combine dance and gymnastic moves with complex tricks under a baton. Athletes from around the World come together to try and win the coveted World titles in a range of disciplines incorporating not only one but two and even three batons!

It's your last chance to catch Liverpool Theatre Festival. The outdoor event runs until Sunday, 30 July 2023, at St Luke's Bombed Out Church. The full programme features 17 shows spanning 22 performances covering the genres of comedy, drama, music, opera, musical theatre and drag.

