This August, visitors to St George's Hall are in for a treat as one of Liverpool's hidden gems goes on rare display. The Hall's Minton floor, consisting of 30,000 beautifully hand-crafted tiles, will be revealed for the first time in four years from Tuesday, 1 to Friday, 18 August. The City Hall's team has programmed some special tours and events to celebrate the display.

The World Baton Twirling Championships are coming to the M&S Bank arena from Friday, 4, until Sunday, 13 August. Athletes will perform routines which combine dance and gymnastic moves with complex tricks under a baton. Athletes from around the World come together to try and win the coveted World titles in a range of disciplines incorporating not only one but two and even three batons!

Advertisement

Advertisement