💡Liverpool's annual River of Light festival has returned for 2023, showcasing illuminated art installations created by innovative artists from across the world. The 12 artworks will be lit up from 5 pm - 9 pm each night. The 2023 theme is United By Light – inspired by the United By Music strapline used for Eurovision. That's on until Sunday, 5 November. Installations and trail map.

👨‍🍳 James Martin is turning up the heat at the Liverpool Philharmonic on Monday, 6 November. The celebrity chef will entertain audiences with live demonstrations and cooking tasks. During his 2022 tour, the proud Yorkshireman created the 'biggest and best bacon and cheese butty' as well as huge Yorkshire puddings. Guests can also expect some live music alongside the gastronomic experience. More information liverpoolphil.com/whats-on

