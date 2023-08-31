Identity - We Are All Together at Liverpool Cathedral, By The Waters of Liverpool stage play and ITV's Loose Women live.

🎨 It's your last chance to catch Identity - We Are All Together at Liverpool Cathedral. This is the third installation in the series from artist Peter Walker. Following the overwhelming reaction to both 'Peace Doves' and 'Being Human', this final chapter in the story focuses on the individual identities of humans, presented as a collective community. That's on display for visitors until Sunday, 3 September. Full information at liverpoolcathedral.org.uk.

🎭 By The Waters Of Liverpool tells the life story of best-selling author Helen Forrester. It is set in the 1930s after Helen’s father went bankrupt during the Depression and the family were thrown into poverty. The Forrester’s chose Liverpool to rebuild their shattered lives. Leaving behind the nannies, servants and a comfortable middle-class life in the South West of England, they were in for a shock.

Adapted for the stage by Rob Fenneh, we met the director and cast earlier this week. This will be the final tour of the play. That is on in the Auditorium at M&S Bank Arena from Monday 4 until Wednesday 6 September. Full information at mandsbankarena.com.

