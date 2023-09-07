Register
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

60 sec what’s on guide for Liverpool: Three ‘must do’ things this September

Laughter-filled exhibition celebrating Sir Ken Dodd , The Bodyguard returns to the Liverpool Empire Theatre and Deacon Blue at the M&S Bank Arena.

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 7th Sep 2023, 16:37 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

🤣 A laughter-filled exhibition celebrating Sir Ken Dodd is opening at the Museum of Liverpool on Saturday, 9 September. 'Happiness!', the first major exhibition on a comedian in a national museum, is steeped in Doddy's unique blend of whimsical, physical, surreal and theatrical humour, which transformed the UK comedy scene. That runs until March 2024. More information at liverpoolmuseums.org.uk/whatson.

🎶 The award-winning musical The Bodyguard returns to the Liverpool Empire Theatre. Featuring some of Whitney Houston's biggest hits, including I Wanna Dance with Somebody and I Will Always Love You. Based on the film of the same name, that's on from Tuesday 12 until Saturday 16 September. More information at atgtickets.com/shows.

🎤 Thirty-five years since their debut single, Dignity, and millions of record sales since, Deacon Blue are digging out all their old 45s - the Top 10s, the favourites, the sing-a-long rarities - and touring the UK. They're coming to the M&S Bank Arena on Friday 15 September. More information at mandsbankarena.com/whats-on.

Related topics:MuseumHumour