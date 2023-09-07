Laughter-filled exhibition celebrating Sir Ken Dodd , The Bodyguard returns to the Liverpool Empire Theatre and Deacon Blue at the M&S Bank Arena.

🤣 A laughter-filled exhibition celebrating Sir Ken Dodd is opening at the Museum of Liverpool on Saturday, 9 September. 'Happiness!', the first major exhibition on a comedian in a national museum, is steeped in Doddy's unique blend of whimsical, physical, surreal and theatrical humour, which transformed the UK comedy scene. That runs until March 2024. More information at liverpoolmuseums.org.uk/whatson.

🎶 The award-winning musical The Bodyguard returns to the Liverpool Empire Theatre. Featuring some of Whitney Houston's biggest hits, including I Wanna Dance with Somebody and I Will Always Love You. Based on the film of the same name, that's on from Tuesday 12 until Saturday 16 September. More information at atgtickets.com/shows.

