All the best things to do and see across the region this week.

Strictly Ballroom: The Musical at The Empire

Based on Baz Luhrmann's award-winning film, Strictly Ballroom: The Musical is heading to the Liverpool Empire Theatre from Monday, 17 until Saturday, 22 October. Starring Strictly Come Dancing's Kevin Clifton and Eastenders' Maisie Smith! It's directed and co-choreographed by TV Judge Craig Revel Horwood.

Marc Almond returns to the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Marc Almond returns to Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on Monday, 17 October, to perform songs from his latest album, plus his biggest hits and fan favourites from Soft Cell and as a solo artist. Over four decades, Marc Almond's lauded career has seen him receive an Ivor Novello Inspiration Award, a Brit Award, and an OBE.

Annual fundraising dinner at Sefton Park Palm House