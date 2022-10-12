Register
What’s On Guide for Liverpool: Strictly Ballroom - The Musical, Marc Almond, Sefton Park Palm House

All the best things to do and see across the region this week.

By Emily Bonner
35 minutes ago

Strictly Ballroom: The Musical at The Empire

Based on Baz Luhrmann's award-winning film, Strictly Ballroom: The Musical is heading to the Liverpool Empire Theatre from Monday, 17 until Saturday, 22 October. Starring Strictly Come Dancing's Kevin Clifton and Eastenders' Maisie Smith! It's directed and co-choreographed by TV Judge Craig Revel Horwood.

Marc Almond returns to the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

    Marc Almond returns to Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on Monday, 17 October, to perform songs from his latest album, plus his biggest hits and fan favourites from Soft Cell and as a solo artist. Over four decades, Marc Almond's lauded career has seen him receive an Ivor Novello Inspiration Award, a Brit Award, and an OBE.

    Annual fundraising dinner at Sefton Park Palm House

    Sefton Park Palm House is hosting its annual Henry Yates Thompson Celebration Dinner on Saturday, 15 October. With a "Blame It on the Disco" theme, the Grade II listed building will be transformed into Studio Palm House, bathed in illuminations and mirror balls to create a Disco Inferno! The fundraising event is to support their community health & wellbeing programmes.

    Liverpool