The Bootleg Beatles are coming to the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on Sunday, 4 December. The world's premier Beatle band returns to take you on a whistle-stop journey through the swinging sixties. With a little help from their orchestral ensemble, the show features a special set to commemorate the sixtieth anniversary of Please Please Me.
Art of the terraces at the Walker Art Gallery
Art of the terraces at the Walker Art Gallery combines fashion, football, and art as told from the terraces of the stadiums. This exhibition tells the story of a movement that defined sports culture of the 1970s, 80s and 90s. That runs until Sunday, 12 March.
Sir Rod Stewart returns to M&S Bank Arena.
Sir Rod Stewart returns to M&S Bank Arena on tour in support of the release of his 31st studio album, The Tears of Hercules. Rod's show promise to be filled with classics and new hits in his unmissable style. One of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music, with an estimated 250 million records and singles sold worldwide, he's coming to Liverpool on Tuesday, 6 December.