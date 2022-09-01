Tim Peake at The Philharmonic, Radical Landscapes at Tate Liverpool and Kunichika Japanese Prints

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's your last chance to catch Radical Landscapes at Tate Liverpool.

The exhibition, which looks at climate emergency, activism and trespass, is a collection of over 150 paintings, sculptures, photographs and films. A real highlight of the collection is Ruth Ewan's Back to the Fields, which brings live plants and trees into the heart of the exhibition. That runs until Sunday, 4 September.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tim Peake at The Philharmonic

Most Popular

Tim Peake is bringing his Journey To Space to the Liverpool Philharmonic on Tuesday, 6 September. In 2015 he became the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station to conduct a spacewalk (and run a marathon!) whilst orbiting Earth. Tim reveals the secrets, the science and the everyday wonders of how and why humans journey into space.

Kunichika Japanese Prints exhibition