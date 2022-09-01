Your What’s On Guide for Liverpool: Tim Peake, Radical Landscapes and Kunichika Japanese Prints
It's your last chance to catch Radical Landscapes at Tate Liverpool.
The exhibition, which looks at climate emergency, activism and trespass, is a collection of over 150 paintings, sculptures, photographs and films. A real highlight of the collection is Ruth Ewan's Back to the Fields, which brings live plants and trees into the heart of the exhibition. That runs until Sunday, 4 September.
Tim Peake at The Philharmonic
Tim Peake is bringing his Journey To Space to the Liverpool Philharmonic on Tuesday, 6 September. In 2015 he became the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station to conduct a spacewalk (and run a marathon!) whilst orbiting Earth. Tim reveals the secrets, the science and the everyday wonders of how and why humans journey into space.
Kunichika Japanese Prints exhibition
Kunichika: Japanese Prints is on display at The Lady Lever Art Gallery but not for much longer. One of the most important 19th-century print makers in Japan, he was best known for his depictions of the Kabuki theatre. More than 60 of his prints feature in this exhibition. That runs until Sunday, 4 September.