Tim Peake at The Philharmonic, Radical Landscapes at Tate Liverpool and Kunichika Japanese Prints

By Emily Bonner
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 4:39 pm

It's your last chance to catch Radical Landscapes at Tate Liverpool.

The exhibition, which looks at climate emergency, activism and trespass, is a collection of over 150 paintings, sculptures, photographs and films. A real highlight of the collection is Ruth Ewan's Back to the Fields, which brings live plants and trees into the heart of the exhibition. That runs until Sunday, 4 September.

Tim Peake at The Philharmonic

    Tim Peake is bringing his Journey To Space to the Liverpool Philharmonic on Tuesday, 6 September. In 2015 he became the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station to conduct a spacewalk (and run a marathon!) whilst orbiting Earth. Tim reveals the secrets, the science and the everyday wonders of how and why humans journey into space.

    Kunichika Japanese Prints exhibition

    Kunichika: Japanese Prints is on display at The Lady Lever Art Gallery but not for much longer. One of the most important 19th-century print makers in Japan, he was best known for his depictions of the Kabuki theatre. More than 60 of his prints feature in this exhibition. That runs until Sunday, 4 September.

