10 fascinating meanings behind place names in and around Liverpool
Some local place names can be traced back to the Vikings.
If you have ever wondered how local towns and villages got their names, then wonder no more as we have the answers.
Merseyside is full of places with weird and wonderful names, with difficult spellings, but the origin of some of their names are pretty simple - taking inspiration from the surrounding nature and animals. An example is Aintree, which translates to ‘one tree’ and is thought to refer to a tree that was located in the centre of the village.
Many Wirral towns also got their names from the Vikings, with the peninsula being home of Viking settlements.
We take a look back at the origins of place names across Merseyside, which are pretty fascinating.