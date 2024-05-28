Liverpool is a beautiful city, rich in culture and history, and home to some of the friendliest people you’ll ever meet - and it’s no surprise that it’s a popular holiday destination for tourists.
Filled with brilliant tourist attractions, historic buildings, beautiful monuments and a vast number of free museums and galleries, there is so much to do in the city. As Tripadvisor reviews attest, many of Liverpool’s attractions live up to expectations and are recommended to other travellers, but, not everyone is impressed, with some leaving some pretty brutal reviews.
We have unearthed some hilarious 1-star reviews of some of the city’s most-loved attractions that put a smile on our faces, from a cafe ‘ran by chimps’ to a visitor so unimpressed that he did a protest poo...
1. Royal Albert Dock
The Albert Dock is one of Liverpool's most popular spots for tourists, home to a range of museums, shops, cafes, restaurants, bars and, of course, beautiful views. But, one tourist was less than impressed with their visit, urging others to 'avoid like the plague'. They continued: "The maritime museum is the only saving grace. This is not how the docks looked or worked, full of expensive but tacky nonsense. Feels like a transplanted beach club recycled from the constipated imagination of some southern media executive." Photo: Pefkos - stock.adobe.com
2. Mendips - John Lennon's childhood home
I'm not sure what this visitor expected but they were disappointed that John Lennon's childhood home was 'just an ordinary, boring house'. Photo: Phil Nash via Wikimedia Commons
3. Liverpool Cathedral
Liverpool Cathedral is a beautiful, free to visit Gothic building, which is very popular with tourists. One reviewer was displeased with the cathedral's cafe (which has five out five food hygiene rating), writing: "What are they running at the cafe? A chimps tea party? The coffee was served in a paper cup and cake on a paper plate. Coffee was horrible and cake looked like it had been made by chimps. I'd rather go bin dipping." Photo: Wikimedia
4. Walker Art Gallery
One of Liverpool's free galleries, the Walker Art Gallery houses paintings and sculptures dating back centuries. One reviewer wasn't happy with their visit, stating they 'wouldn't call any of it art'. They then continued to say they took a 'big dirty' poo in the toilets in protest. Lovely. Photo: Local TV
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.