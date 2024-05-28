1 . Royal Albert Dock

The Albert Dock is one of Liverpool's most popular spots for tourists, home to a range of museums, shops, cafes, restaurants, bars and, of course, beautiful views. But, one tourist was less than impressed with their visit, urging others to 'avoid like the plague'. They continued: "The maritime museum is the only saving grace. This is not how the docks looked or worked, full of expensive but tacky nonsense. Feels like a transplanted beach club recycled from the constipated imagination of some southern media executive." Photo: Pefkos - stock.adobe.com