Research data has ranked the best towns and villages within commuting distance of the city, based on an overall ‘life satisfaction’ score.

Thousands of people make Liverpool their home every year. However, many folk like to avoid the hustle bustle of the centre yet want to remain within easy reach of the city and all it has to offer. Locals and newbies often opt to settle down in towns and villages nearby and commute.

With the range of options including hip and upcoming suburbs popular with families, quaint rustic villages, coastal locations and areas with thriving independent scenes the decision can be a tough one.

That’s where we come in. Barrows and Forrester property group have helped us to combine house price data around Liverpool with local authority scores in the National Happiness Index compiled by the Office for National Statistics .

The results have revealed a series of postcodes in and around Liverpool that are deemed the happiest and most desirable places to live, based on an overall ‘life satisfaction’ score.

Below are the top ten ranked places to live in Merseyside. For anyone thinking of selling up and moving out, we’ve also included how much property is likely to set you back there.

1 . Hightown, Sefton Hightown is a coastal area in Sefton, named Merseyside’s most desirable village. It has a happiness score of 7.62 and average house price of £272,964. Photo: Jason Wells/stock.adobe

2 . Formby, Sefton Formby is an idyllic Sefton location, with coastal walks, a popular beach and nature reserve. The area is known for its sand dunes and pinewoods, and is a popular tourist location. It has a happiness score of 7.62 and an average house price of £304,109.

3 . Crosby, Sefton Crosby is a popular area in Sefton, known for its beautiful beach, ‘iron man’ statues and idyllic views Mersey Estuary and the Welsh mountains. It has a happiness score of 7.62 and an average house price of £246,445. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images