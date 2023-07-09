Many fun nights were had in these venues.

It is no secret that Liverpool is THE place to go for a drink or celebration, and the city has hosted many incredible nights out over the years.

Many locals have fond memories of going clubbing in Liverpool, however, a lot of once popular venues are sadly no longer open.

We asked LiverpoolWorld readers and local residents which former nightclubs they miss the most and received hundreds of responses.

From the Mardi Gras to the Somali Club, these are some of the most missed Liverpool clubs, that locals would love to boogie in one more time.

1 . She Club, Victoria Street Richie Wynne said: “The She Club, we played there many times."

2 . The Wooky Hollow, Anfield Nancy Russell said: "Wooky Hollow, great acts.”

3 . The Chequers Club, Seel Street Thomas Laird said: “Part of growing up."

4 . Moonstone, St John’s Precinct Jane Howick said: ”Mardi Gras/Cavern/Moonstone plus others. We were spoilt for choice, great times.”