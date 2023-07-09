Register
12 lost Liverpool nightclubs you’d love to bring back including She Club and Mardi Gras

Many fun nights were had in these venues.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 9th Jul 2023, 15:21 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 15:23 BST

It is no secret that Liverpool is THE place to go for a drink or celebration, and the city has hosted many incredible nights out over the years.

Many locals have fond memories of going clubbing in Liverpool, however, a lot of once popular venues are sadly no longer open.

We asked LiverpoolWorld readers and local residents which former nightclubs they miss the most and received hundreds of responses.

From the Mardi Gras to the Somali Club, these are some of the most missed Liverpool clubs, that locals would love to boogie in one more time.

Richie Wynne said: “The She Club, we played there many times."

1. She Club, Victoria Street

Richie Wynne said: “The She Club, we played there many times."

Nancy Russell said: "Wooky Hollow, great acts.”

2. The Wooky Hollow, Anfield

Nancy Russell said: "Wooky Hollow, great acts.”

Thomas Laird said: “Part of growing up."

3. The Chequers Club, Seel Street

Thomas Laird said: “Part of growing up."

Jane Howick said: ”Mardi Gras/Cavern/Moonstone plus others. We were spoilt for choice, great times.”

4. Moonstone, St John’s Precinct

Jane Howick said: ”Mardi Gras/Cavern/Moonstone plus others. We were spoilt for choice, great times.”

