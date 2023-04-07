Register
📸 13 images of Liverpool’s sun-kissed Royal Albert Dock on a beautiful spring day

Liverpool’s waterfront looks particularly resplendent in the spring sunshine.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 11:34 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 12:22 BST

Storm Mathis threatened to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Liverpool but the city has been bathed in spring sunshine instead.

People seem flummoxed by what to wear in the bright weather, with some opting to stick with warm coats and hats, while others need little excuse to don shorts and t-shirts.

It’s a classic mix of clobber at the first sight of sunshine in the region. Either way, it’s wonderful to be out and about soaking up the vitamin D after what seems like a long winter.

The Royal Albert Dock looks particularly resplendent in the spring sunshine, as you can see from the images below.

1. Royal Albert Dock, Liverpool

2. Royal Albert Dock, Liverpool

3. Royal Albert Dock, Liverpool

4. Royal Albert Dock, Liverpool

