Liverpool’s waterfront looks particularly resplendent in the spring sunshine.

Storm Mathis threatened to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Liverpool but the city has been bathed in spring sunshine instead.

People seem flummoxed by what to wear in the bright weather, with some opting to stick with warm coats and hats, while others need little excuse to don shorts and t-shirts.

It’s a classic mix of clobber at the first sight of sunshine in the region. Either way, it’s wonderful to be out and about soaking up the vitamin D after what seems like a long winter.

The Royal Albert Dock looks particularly resplendent in the spring sunshine, as you can see from the images below.

