2 . The Grafton, West Derby Road

Once a thriving dance venue and nightclub, The Grafton Ballroom closed in 2008 for refurbishment and was set to reopen as a comedy club, however, the venue has been vacant since. Officially opening in 1924, The Grafton was a grand ballroom and featured live performances from The Beatles in the 60s. Since its closure, local residents have campaigned for the venue to reopen, however, plans were lodged last year to demolish it to make way for an apartment complex. Anne Crawford's picture shows her sister on a night out at the venue in the 60s. Photo: Anne Crawford