One of the best things about living in a vibrant city like Liverpool is the new openings, with exciting new shops, bars and restaurants seemingly always appearing. However, when one door opens, sadly another often has to close.
We hit the streets of Liverpool to find out which lost venues local residents miss the most, as well as asking our readers which once closed-down shops and pubs they wish they could bring back.
Here are some cherished Liverpool venues that are sadly no more and only remain in the memories of locals, from a top-class department store to a food hall that always smelled like coffee. Let us know your most-missed shops and pubs in the comment section, and watch the full video above for more.
1. C&A, Church Street
Much-loved fashion giant C&A - known affectionately as ‘Coats and Ats’ to shoppers - stood tall as a go to destination for bargain-hunters for decades. The Church Street store closed in 2000. Photo: YPN Photo: YPN
2. The Grafton, West Derby Road
Once a thriving dance venue and nightclub, The Grafton Ballroom closed in 2008 for refurbishment and was set to reopen as a comedy club, however, the venue has been vacant since. Officially opening in 1924, The Grafton was a grand ballroom and featured live performances from The Beatles in the 60s. Since its closure, local residents have campaigned for the venue to reopen, however, plans were lodged last year to demolish it to make way for an apartment complex. Anne Crawford's picture shows her sister on a night out at the venue in the 60s. Photo: Anne Crawford
3. Littlewoods, Church Street
Littlewoods came to Liverpool after the Second World War and quickly became one of the most popular shops on the high street. The company’s stores closed in 2005 and became an online catalogue. The building is now home to Primark. Photo: Getty Images
4. The Parrot, Scotland Road
The Parrot was once a popular pub on Scottie Road but the building has stood derelict for more than a decade. The building has been so neglected that one of the walls collapsed into the road in 2023.
