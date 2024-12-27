The year is almost over and we’re preparing to welcome 2025, planning our New Year’s resolutions and deciding whether to face the chaos of a night out on New Year’s Eve or watch the fireworks from the comfort of our own homes.

Though it feels like it has flown by, it has been a big year for Liverpool with the HMS Prince of Wales visiting the city, several storms hitting and Everton receiving the keys for their brand new stadium.

As we prepare to say goodbye to 2024, we asked our readers to share their best photos of Liverpool and Merseyside captured in 2024. Take a look at the gallery below and look back at our wonderful area over the last twelve months.

1 . Your 2024 photos HMS Prince of Wales leaves Liverpool. Captured by Ian Fairbrother. | Ian Fairbrother

2 . Your 2024 photos A stunning shot of Wallasey beach by Kimberley Phillips. | Kimberley Phillips

3 . Your 2024 photos The Royal Liver Building during the River of Light, beautifully captured by Marie Grainger. | Marie Grainger