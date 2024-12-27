My favourite 15 photos of Liverpool and Merseyside in 2024 captured by you

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 27th Dec 2024, 17:00 GMT

As 2024 draws to a close, we celebrate the stunning reader-submitted photos capturing the beauty of Liverpool and Merseyside. Discover the highlights from the past twelve months through the eyes of our community.

The year is almost over and we’re preparing to welcome 2025, planning our New Year’s resolutions and deciding whether to face the chaos of a night out on New Year’s Eve or watch the fireworks from the comfort of our own homes.

Though it feels like it has flown by, it has been a big year for Liverpool with the HMS Prince of Wales visiting the city, several storms hitting and Everton receiving the keys for their brand new stadium.

As we prepare to say goodbye to 2024, we asked our readers to share their best photos of Liverpool and Merseyside captured in 2024. Take a look at the gallery below and look back at our wonderful area over the last twelve months.

HMS Prince of Wales leaves Liverpool. Captured by Ian Fairbrother.

1. Your 2024 photos

HMS Prince of Wales leaves Liverpool. Captured by Ian Fairbrother. | Ian Fairbrother

A stunning shot of Wallasey beach by Kimberley Phillips.

2. Your 2024 photos

A stunning shot of Wallasey beach by Kimberley Phillips. | Kimberley Phillips

The Royal Liver Building during the River of Light, beautifully captured by Marie Grainger.

3. Your 2024 photos

The Royal Liver Building during the River of Light, beautifully captured by Marie Grainger. | Marie Grainger

Liverpool Christmas Market captured by Lisa Lacking.

4. Your 2024 photos

Liverpool Christmas Market captured by Lisa Lacking. | Lisa Lacking

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:EvertonLiverpoolResolutionsFireworksHMS Prince of Wales
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice