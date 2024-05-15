Liverpool’s historic architecture has set the scene for a number of blockbuster movies, hit TV shows and binge-worthy series, ranging from Harry Potter to Peaky Blinders.

Dubbed as the ‘Hollywood of the North’, Liverpool is one of the most filmed cities outside of London. Natalie Portman and John Krasinski are currently in town shooting scenes for director Guy Ritchie’s new heist movie Fountain of Youth.

The city’s historic architecture has also set the scene for box office films, including Captain America: The First Avenger, Fantastic Beasts and The Batman, plus huge drama’s like The Crown and Peaky Blinders.

In 2021, multi-million pound film studios The Depot opened with two purpose-built, 20,000 sq ft sound-proofed film and TV production units. Paramount+ became the first major long-term tenants as they filmed Sexy Beast over a period of seven months and plenty more movies and series have been shot on location since.

With the city being used as a double for everywhere from Moscow to New York, here’s 26 blockbuster films and TV shows that you probably didn’t know were filmed in Liverpool....

1 . The Batman (2022) During shooting in October 2020, Batman stood atop the Liver Building as it was used as the Gotham City Police Department with helicopters circling above. The Caped Crusader could also be seen at Anfield Cemetery, while St George’s Hall was used as Gotham City Hall. Photo: Colin McPherson/Getty Images

2 . Peaky Blinders (2013–2022) Liverpool has featured in Peaky Blinders on a regular basis since the early days of the show. It returned for the sixth season with Cillian Murphy and the star-studded cast was joined by Scouse favourite Stephen Graham for filming at Stanley Dock. Photo: Caryn Mandabach Productions

3 . Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) Captain America: The First Avenger visited Liverpool to do some filming in 2011. Marvel used Stanley Dock (pictured) as New York and also shot scenes at Tobacco Warehouse and Titanic Hotel. Photo: Marvel Studios