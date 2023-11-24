Prices vary hugely in Liverpool, Wirral, Knowsley, Sefton and St Helens. A short walk from one pub to another could save you almost £1 a pint.

A new interactive booze map shows all the Wetherspoons pubs with the cheapest and most expensive pints across the UK.

Referring to the price of Carling (the cheapest option) the cost of a pint varies by 89%, with prices ranging from £2.29 to £5.99. Luckily, here in Merseyside, many of our pubs are at the lower end of the scale, with pints as cheap as £2.50.

The study, by Pantry and Larder, was carried out by collecting over 300,000 prices from every Wetherspoons in the UK and covers every type of drink featured on the menu.

Prices even vary in Liverpool city centre, where six Wetherspoons branches are within walking distance of each other. Heading to Fleet Street rather than Lime Street could save you almost £1 per pint of Carling.

The cheapest pint in a Merseyside Wetherspoons is £2.50, while the most expensive can be procured in Liverpool city centre at £4.29. Below we have ranked all of the region's 25 Wetherspoons by the price of their pints - from most expensive to cheapest.

1 . The North Western, Lime Street (Liverpool) 🍺 Price for a pint of Carling: £4.29

2 . The Fall Well, St Johns Way (Liverpool) 🍺 Price for a pint of Carling: £4.07 Photo: Rodhullandemu/wikimedia

3 . The Richard John Blacker, Charlotte Row (Liverpool) 🍺 Price for a pint of Carling:£4.07 Photo: Rodhullandemu/Wikimedia

4 . The Welkin, Whitechapel (Liverpool) 🍺 Price for a pint of Carling:£4.07 Photo: Google Street View