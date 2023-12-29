2 . Jimmy's, Bold Street

Just four years after its grand opening, Jimmy's on Bold Street announced its imminent closure in September. The venue and bar hosted The Coral and some of Merseyside's best bands in its time, but after an 'uphill battle' following lockdown it announced it was forced to close. "It is with our deepest regret to say that despite our best efforts, we must announce the imminent closure of Jimmy’s Liverpool,” the owners said in a statement.