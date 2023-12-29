Liverpool city centre has lost some brilliant pubs, bars and venues this year.
From Monro’s on Duke Street to the Epstein Theatre on Hanover Street, Liverpool’s pub and venue scene has taken a heavy hit this as various pressures on the hospitality industry rose.
For some it was the cost of living crisis shattering any hope for a post-pandemic comeback, though for others it was the demands of their landlords that meant they had to close their doors for good.
The closures of these pubs, bars and venues came as heartbreaking news for thousands across the city, who had come to see the venues as part of the scenery and some of their favourite places to drink, grab a bite to eat and socialise.
Here we take a look back at some of those beloved places lost in 2023.
1. The Beehive, Paradise Street
The Beehive was a traditional pub that had been serving customers for decades before it announced its closure in January with Landlady Frances Lloyd confirming to LiverpoolWorld it would be reopening as a modern bar. The Beehive was a Liverpool treasure, known for brilliant Christmas decorations, friendly staff and live sports.
2. Jimmy's, Bold Street
Just four years after its grand opening, Jimmy's on Bold Street announced its imminent closure in September. The venue and bar hosted The Coral and some of Merseyside's best bands in its time, but after an 'uphill battle' following lockdown it announced it was forced to close. "It is with our deepest regret to say that despite our best efforts, we must announce the imminent closure of Jimmy’s Liverpool,” the owners said in a statement.
3. Monro Public House, Duke Street
In October, punters were shocked to hear of the imminent closure of the Monro pub on Duke Street. Customers were left confused visiting the Monro’s website, as they were greeted with a statement which read: “The Monro Pub has now closed. The reason? The owner of the building feels that the fire safety of the building is compromised."
4. Melodic Bar, Constance Street
Melodic Bar, a side-project of the Liverpool-based internet radio Melodic Distraction, closed in September along with the radio show. Announcing the closure on Facebook, a statement said: ""This hasn't come as an easy decision. Recently, we've found operating a creative organisation increasingly difficult; with rising costs, fewer funding opportunities, the cost of living and the knock-on effect this has had on our management team's mental health, we've realised that this thing that we have loved so much is no longer viable.