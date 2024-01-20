Spring is not to far away and some early flower shoots are beginning to emerge in Merseyside’s beautiful parks and gardens.

Perfect for a family walk, the local beauty spots are home to a vast array of wildlife, and a range of flower and plant species - and many of them are free to visit.

From botanical gardens where you can see rare and beautiful butterflies, to community parks and gardens, we’ve got it all in Merseyside.

Here are 12 of our favourite gardens, parks and promenades that you need to visit as we head towards spring.

1 . Botanic Gardens, Southport Originally opened in 1874, these Victorian gardens are filled with beautiful flowers and plants, and they are free to visit. The gardens are based in Churchtown, and there is a gift shop, cafe and places to have a picnic! Photo: User Rept0n1x via Wikimedia

2 . Ness Botanic Gardens, Little Neston Ness Botanic Gardens is home to 64 acres of diverse landscapes and plants filled with wildlife. It is open every day from 10:00-16:30 and £7.50 for an adult ticket without gift aid. The huge gardens are perfect for a spring walk and there is also a family tea party trail on until April 16. Photo: Steve Daniels via Wikimedia

3 . Wavertree Botanic Gardens, Liverpool Wavertree Botanic Garden and Park is a mid-19th century public park, with Grade II listed status. The beautiful park features a walled garden and children’s play area. Photo: User Rept0n1x via Wikimedia

4 . The Croxteth Walled Garden, Liverpool This secret Victorian garden is filled with beautiful flowers, crops and historic features. Hidden by high walls, it is a community garden right next to Croxteth Hall, perfect for a lovely family stroll. The walled garden has not yet reopened after closing during the colder months but, is set to be open soon! Photo: User Rept0n1x via Wikimedia